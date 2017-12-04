Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player.
The 31-year-old native of Argentina had 21 goals and 11 assists this season for Portland, which finished atop the Western Conference.
He is the first midfielder in league history with 20 or more goals in a single season and just the second player with at least 20 goals and 10 assists in a single season. His 32 combined goals and assists rank fifth in MLS history.
He was named the league's Landon Donovan MVP on Monday by vote of the league's club managers, media members and current players. The other nominees included Atlanta's Miguel Almiron, Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco, NYCFC's David Villa and Chicago's Nemanja Nikolic.
