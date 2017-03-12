​Anibal Godoy scored in the 79th minute, capping the San Jose Earthquakes' comeback from a two-goal deficit in a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

After sending a 67th-minute free kick high, Godoy scored from outside the penalty area with a shot just under the crossbar. San Jose improved to 2-0 this season.

Vancouver (0-1-1) built a 2-0 lead on goals by Erik Hurtado 1:43 in and by Nicolas Mezquida in the 17th.

Hurtado ➡️Mezquida ➡️ BACK OF THE NET!



'Caps lead 2-0! #VWFC pic.twitter.com/kCEE7DQXxc — @WhitecapsFC

Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted received a red card in the 23rd minute for denial of obvious goal-scoring opportunity, which changed the match's momentum.

"The game changed with that turning point," Vancouver coach Carl Robinson said. "Outstanding in the first 20 minutes the way we played football and the way we pressed. I've got to credit the work they've put in for 75-plus minutes in the end, as well."

Wondolowski sparks comeback

Chris Wondolowski began the comeback in the 32nd minute. Goalkeeper Paolo Tornaghi punched a corner kick to Victor Bernardez, who volleyed the ball back into the area. Wondolowski, a 34-year-old forward, scored his first goal this season, the 122nd league goal of his MLS career.

Nick Lima tied the score in the 54th off a pass from Wondolowski, his first MLS goal.

"It's always difficult when you go down a man, but the boys put in a solid effort tonight, running their butts off, trying to press, trying to shut down guys and you can't really ask more from that," Hurtado said.

The Whitecaps now travel to Mexico for the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinals against reigning Liga MX champion Tigres UANL on Tuesday night.