Kendall Waston and Yordy Reyna scored in the second half as the Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday night.

Cristian Techera had the other goal for Vancouver, while Chris Wingert and Tony Beltran replied for the visitors.

With the victory, the Whitecaps (12-9-5) moved into third in Major League Soccer's Western Conference standings, three points back of the first-place Portland Timbers, with three games in hand.

Real (10-14-5) remains eighth, two points adrift of FC Dallas for the final playoff spot in the West.

After a week off for both clubs, Vancouver improved to 6-2-2 over its last 10, while Salt Lake suffered just its second defeat over the same span (5-2-3).

Waston, who played 90 minutes in each of Costa Rica's recent World Cup qualifiers, snapped a 1-1 tie in the 52nd minute with his third goal of the season.

Kendall Waston of the Vancouver Whitecaps celebrates his goal against Real Salt Lake on Saturday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press )

