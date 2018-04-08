Recap
Real Salt Lake holds off Whitecaps for narrow victory
Luis Silva and Jefferson Savarino scored and Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday night.
Brek Shea scores lone goal for Vancouver
Real Salt Lake (2-2-1) took the lead in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Silva settled Brooks Lennon's cross in the middle of the area, spun back to his left and fired a left-footed shot that redirected in off defender Jakob Nerwinski.
In the 88th minute, Damir Kreilach played a through ball up the left side to Corey Baird, who crossed it back to Savarino for the tap-in and 2-0 lead. Brek Shea closed the scoring for Vancouver (3-2-1) in the 92nd minute with a left-footed blast into the right corner.
