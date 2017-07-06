Yordy Reyna scored on a header in the 88th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 3-2 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday night.
Fredy Montero and defender Jordan Harvey also scored for Vancouver (7-3-3) in the game that had eight yellow cards, five to the Whitecaps. David Villa, on a penalty kick, and defender Maxime Chanot scored for New York City (10-6-3).
Reyna, playing his first game in Vancouver after missing most of the season with a broken foot, scored his first goal of the year when he directed a cross from fullback Jakob Nerwinski past goalkeeper Eirik Johansen.
Harvey tied it in the 54th minute with a left-footed shot.
New York City FC had its four-game winning streak snapped.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.