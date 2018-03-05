Alphonso Davies scores 1st MLS goal as Whitecaps down Impact in season-opener
Canadian gets game-winner after setting up Kei Kamara's dream debut
Teenager Alphonso Davies scored his first career Major League Soccer goal and set up another by veteran striker Kei Kamara as the Vancouver Whitecaps opened their season with a 2-1 win over the Montreal Impact on Sunday.
The kid has done it! <br><br>Alphonso Davies scores his first <a href="https://twitter.com/MLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLS</a> goal to put <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VWFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VWFC</a> ahead 2-0 … HE’S ONLY 17 YOU KNOW! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VANvMTL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VANvMTL</a> <a href="https://t.co/nawnG0JOWP">pic.twitter.com/nawnG0JOWP</a>—@WhitecapsFC
Forward Matteo Mancosu scored in the 81st minute for Montreal.
Davies, who doesn't turn 18 until November but is already in his third season with the Whitecaps, scored in the 70th minute off a pass from Cristian Techera. Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush got his fingers on the ball, but it rolled into the net.
17 years, 4 months, 2 days.<br><br>Alphonso Davies becomes the 10th youngest goalscorer in <a href="https://twitter.com/MLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLS</a> history. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VWFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VWFC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VANvMTL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VANvMTL</a> <a href="https://t.co/fDthUROUIq">https://t.co/fDthUROUIq</a>—@WhitecapsFC
Just seven minutes earlier Davies had sent a crossing pass that Kamara, a two-time MLS all-star who Vancouver acquired in an off-season trade from New England, headed into the Montreal goal. Kamara was mobbed by his teammates and made the sign of a heart to the cheering crowd of 27,837 at BC Place Stadium.
The perfect debut for <a href="https://twitter.com/keikamara?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@keikamara</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VANvMTL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VANvMTL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLSisBack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLSisBack</a> <a href="https://t.co/grXAb71En7">https://t.co/grXAb71En7</a>—@MLS
The Whitecaps' previous best crowd for a MLS season-opening game was 22,592 for their first match in 2011.
Mancosu scored off a header from the side of the net after a long pass from Daniel Lovitz. Mancosu had a chance to tie the game in the 85th minute, sending a ball just wide of the goal.
Not. So. Fast.<br><br>Mancosu pulls one back for <a href="https://twitter.com/impactmontreal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@impactmontreal</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VANvMTL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VANvMTL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLSisBack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLSisBack</a> <a href="https://t.co/riaBQv0ZUj">https://t.co/riaBQv0ZUj</a>—@MLS
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.