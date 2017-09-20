Ignacio Piatti and Anthony Jackson-Hamel each scored twice as the Montreal Impact ended their slump in spectacular fashion Wednesday in a wild 5-3 win that derailed, if only temporarily, Toronto FC's seemingly relentless march towards the Supporters' Shield.

Toronto striker Tosaint Ricketts made it interesting with goals in the 77th and 79th minutes as the desperate home side looked to claw its way back with the BMO Field crowd of 28,898 roaring it on.

League-leading Toronto (18-4-8) had not lost since July 1 when it dropped a 3-1 decision at FC Dallas. TFC came into the game unbeaten at home this season and on record pace as it chewed up MLS opposition.

But Montreal (11-12-6) was full value for the win, leading 2-0 after 12 minutes and 3-0 after 24. While Toronto may have the last laugh this season come the playoffs, it was a loss that the home side will long remember — Montreal payback for past indignities at the hands of TFC.

Marco Donadel also scored for Montreal, which came into the game six points out of the playoff picture. Toronto, missing three star players in Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore and Victor Vazquez, also got an own goal from Deian Boldor late in the first half.

The two teams came into the game headed in different directions.

The Impact had lost four straight, a slide that started with a 2-1 defeat Aug. 27 at the hands of TFC. A 3-2 loss to Minnesota on a late goal last weekend prompted owner Joey Saputo to issue a statement to fans, asking for patience during an "extremely trying" season.

Undefeated in a club-record 11 games (8-0-3), Toronto was looking for its seventh straight win — tying the league record in the post-shootout era. Other than the MLS Cup final, which Toronto lost in a penalty shootout last December, Toronto had not lost a regular-season or playoff game at home since Oct, 1, 2016.