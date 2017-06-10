Matteo Mancosu scored a late goal to help the short-handed Montreal Impact to a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Evan Bush had four saves — including a diving stop of Benny Feilhaber's shot in the opening minutes — for Montreal (4-4-5). The Impact are without seven players on international duty.

Mancuso ran after a free ball and, from just inside the box, chipped it over the head of a charging Tim Melia into the corner of the net to make it 1-1 in the 82nd minute.

Gerso Fernandes gave Sporting KC (7-4-5) a 1-0 lead in the 24th, running onto a long arcing pass by Ilie Sanchez, shielding off Kyle Fisher and side-netting a running half-volley.

Exquisite ball over the top by @iliesanchez and @ge7fe makes no mistake to break the first half deadlock. 1-0 #SKCvMTL pic.twitter.com/eePzYY4epG — @SportingKC

Melia had six saves for Sporting KC, which is 13-0-4 in its last 17 home matches.