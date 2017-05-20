Ignacio Piatti scored twice to become Montreal's all-time MLS goals leader and Kyle Fisher got his first career goal as the Montreal Impact downed the 10-man Portland Timbers 4-1 before 19,138 at Saputo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ambroise Oyongo also scored for Montreal (3-4-4), which avoided a third straight defeat at home.

Diego Valeri scored for the Timbers (5-4-3). Portland is winless in four games and has been outscored 10-4 in that span. The four goals conceded was a season high.

The Impact may have got a gift when Blerim Dzemaili went down in the penalty area in the 13th minute and referee Jair Marrufo pointed to the spot. Piatti made no mistake in opening the scoring with a low drive to Jake Gleeson's right.

Piatti's fifth of the season gave him 35 in his career, one more than Marco Di Vaio's MLS team record in league play.

Eight minutes later, Montreal got another break when Portland's Diego Chara was sent off for a slap to Piatti's face.