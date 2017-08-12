Blerim Dzemaili scored two second-half goals, and the Montreal Impact beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on Saturday night.
Dzemaili scored the game-winner in the 69th minute, burying a deflection off of Daniel Lovitz's cross for his fifth goal.
Ignacio Piatti added his 10th goal in the second minute of stoppage time after Dzemaili was taken down by Union goalkeeper John McCarthy in front of the goal. Dzemaili wrapped it up four minutes later, finding the far post after a feed inside from Piatti.
Evan Bush had two saves for his fourth shutout.
Montreal (8-8-6), which allowed 14 goals in its previous four road games, moved into seventh place, five points behind Atlanta, while Philadelphia (8-11-5) dropped to ninth. The Union only have four home games left and are just 1-7-3 on the road.
