Impact end 4-game slide with win over Revolution

Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored twice and Raheem Edwards had another as the Montreal Impact ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday afternoon.

Ignacio Piatti had a goal and three assists for Montreal (3-6-0), which avenged a 4-0 loss at New England on April 6.

Wilfried Zahibo scored two late goals for the Revolution (4-3-2), who are 1-2-1 in their last four outings.

Coach Remi Garde caused a stir this week when he said some players, including Jackson-Hamel, needed to do more work in training to earn playing time. It must have worked, because Jackson-Hamel got his first start of the season and made the most of it.

Garde had also said Edwards had not been dressed in recent games due to an off-field issue and he also got a start.

A quick counter led to the opening goal in injury time just before the intermission when Piatti sent Jackson-Hamel in alone for a shot that Matt Turner got most of, only to see the ball tickle over the line. It was the Quebec City native's first goal of the season.