Impact's Kyle Fisher out 4 months with fractured tibia

Montreal Impact defender Kyle Fisher will miss the start of the season after having surgery to repair a stress fracture on his left tibia.
The team announced the surgery, which took place Friday, in a release on Saturday morning. Fisher is expected to be out approximately four months.
Fisher, 23, has one goal over 22 MLS games, including 17 starts. He has played 1,635 minutes in two seasons with the Impact.
Fisher was selected by Montreal in the first round (14th overall) at the 2016 MLS SuperDraft.
The MLS regular season begins March 3. Montreal plays its first game the following day against the Whitecaps in Vancouver.
