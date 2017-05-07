Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla scored in the 13th minute and the Montreal Impact held on to D.C. United 1-0 on Saturday night for their first road victory.

Tabla accepted a feed from Adrian Arregui midway between the circles, eluded a defenceman and dribbled down the middle to the top of the box. He took a step to his right before sending a hard roller back to his left, just past diving keeper Travis Worra for his second goal.

The win was the first in six regular-season visits to D.C. for Montreal (2-3-4). The Impact had allowed nine goals in their five road losses and had not posted a clean sheet all season.

D.C. (3-4-2), which had lost only one of his previous 13 regular-season games at home, had several chances in the second half. Luciano Acosta sent a rocket off the cross bar in the 57th minute and Kofi Opare was offside when he scored in the 84th.

Montreal only mustered 10 shots without injured forwards Matteo Mancosu and Anthony Jackson-Hamel, who accounted for five of 11 goals this season.

Worra made three saves in place of starting keeper Bill Hamid, who has an injured groin.