Recap
Kevin Ellis scores winner in 89th as Fire down Impact
Chicago defender Kevin Ellis scored in the 89th minute and the Fire beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Montreal, which sits 8th in the East, has lost 5 of its last 6 games
Chicago defender Kevin Ellis scored in the 89th minute and the Fire beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Chicago (3-4-2) has won three of the last five games in the series despite outscoring the Impact by just two goals, 7-5. Montreal (3-7-0) has lost five of its last six games.
Ellis came forward along the right side, gathered a pass near the corner flag and took seven touches to get inside the box for a deflected shot that froze goalkeeper Evan Bush.
It was Ellis' second straight game with a goal. On Saturday, Ellis settled an attempted clearance with his chest and smashing it for his first goal with the Fire.
Chicago goalkeeper Richard Sanchez had his second clean sheet of the season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.