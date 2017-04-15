Ignacio Piatti converted from the penalty spot and substitute Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored in second-half stoppage time as the Montreal Impact defeated 10-man Atlanta United FC 2-1 for their first win of the season.

Jackson-Hamel scored in injury time, one of the last kicks of the ball, when he deflected Hernan Bernardello's shot from distance off the post and just past the outstretched Alec Kann in Atlanta's net. There was a hint of offside on the play.

Jackson-Hamel came into the game in the 83rd minute.

Montreal, in its first match at Saputo Stadium and second in Montreal, improved to 1-2-3 after a winless three-game road trip.

Atlanta (2-2-2) went down a player in first-half stoppage time when defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez shoved Matteo Mancosu in the back in the penalty box. Mancosu went down easily and Pirez was shown a straight red card.

Piatti, in his first game back from injury, converted from the spot for his second goal of the campaign. Kann guessed right, but Piatti's hard and low shot when off his fingertips and in.