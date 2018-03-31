Skip to Main Content
Kamara scores go-ahead winner to lead Whitecaps past Crew
Recap

Kamara scores go-ahead winner to lead Whitecaps past Crew

Kei Kamara scored the go-ahead goal on a diving header in the 78th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday.

Vancouver is now 3-1-1 through 5 games played

The Associated Press ·
Brek Shea, right, scored a goal in the Vancouver Whitecaps' 2-1 comeback win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday afternoon. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via Associated Press)
comments

Kei Kamara scored the go-ahead goal on a diving header in the 78th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday.

Kamara's goal in the 78th minute was the difference in the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 win over Columbus Crew 1:05

Brek Shea smashed home a deflection off Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 51st minute to tie it for Vancouver (3-1-1).

Gyasi Zardes pounced on a rebound in the 29th minute to open the scoring for the Crew (3-1-1), who had their four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Artur had a header hit the crossbar in the 86th minute that would have tied it for Columbus.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us