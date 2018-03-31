Recap
Kamara scores go-ahead winner to lead Whitecaps past Crew
Kei Kamara scored the go-ahead goal on a diving header in the 78th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday.
Vancouver is now 3-1-1 through 5 games played
Brek Shea smashed home a deflection off Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 51st minute to tie it for Vancouver (3-1-1).
Gyasi Zardes pounced on a rebound in the 29th minute to open the scoring for the Crew (3-1-1), who had their four-game unbeaten streak snapped.
Artur had a header hit the crossbar in the 86th minute that would have tied it for Columbus.
