MLS to announce Nashville expansion team: report

A person with direct knowledge tells The Associated Press that Major League Soccer plans to announce Wednesday that Nashville will be awarded an expansion team.

Franchise would be the league's 25th

MLS commissioner Don Garber will repotedly announce Nashville as the league's newest franchise on Wednesday. (Chris Young/Associated Press)
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because a public announcement was not authorized.

The league called a news conference for Wednesday for an announcement on the "future of soccer in Nashville" and said MLS Commissioner Don Garber will attend along with Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and John R. Ingram, head of the group bidding for a Nashville team.

Nashville and Sacramento, Calif., were viewed as the favourites for the league's 25th and 26th teams, with Cincinnati and Detroit the other finalists. A decision on the second area picked is expected within a few weeks.

