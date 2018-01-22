Whitecaps, TFC, Impact wrap up MLS SuperDraft selections

The Montreal Impact made Ken Krolicki their only pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, taking the Michigan State midfielder in the third round Sunday.

The Impact traded away both their first-round picks on Friday, when the first two rounds took place in Philadelphia. Rounds three and four went by conference call Sunday. They passed twice after taking Krolicki.

Krolicki, taken 53rd overall, played 81 games in four seasons for the Spartans. The 23-year-old Michigan native was a first-team All-Big 10 Conference and first-team All-Midwest Region selection.

In 2017, he started all 20 games as Michigan State reached its third Elite Eight in the last five seasons. Krolicki played more than 5,700 minutes for the Spartans, finishing his collegiate career with seven goals and 14 assists.

"It's great to see a young man who put four years of hard work into the team and bettering himself get a chance to play in Major League Soccer," Michigan State coach Damon Rensing said in a statement. "Montreal is not only getting a very good soccer player, they are also getting a great person and teammate."

Montreal passed later in the third round with the 60th pick, obtained in a previous trade that sent forward Romario Williams to Atlanta United. That meant Montreal also had to pass in the fourth round.

Montreal coach Remi Garde said Friday that the team had traded away its early picks to acquire money to finance other senior players and because he was impressed with the young talent coming through the Impact academy.

Whitecaps draft Cory Brown

The Vancouver Whitecaps picked their third defender of the draft with their third-round pick, taking Xavier's Cory Brown 62nd overall. A New Zealand youth international, the 21-year-old played 80 games for the Musketeers.

Brown played a part in 31 career shutouts and won all-conference honour in all four of his years at Xavier, the alma mater of Toronto FC defender Nick Hagglund.

TFC pick Andre Morrison, Ben White

With the last pick in the third round, Toronto FC selected Hartford defender and Jamaican youth international Andre Morrison.

Morrison, 24, played in 93 per cent of the Hawks' minutes during his career, helping them to 21 shutouts.

"Toronto FC is a great organization, being the current MLS champions," Hartford coach Tom Poitras said in a statement. "Andre will continue to improve and become a good professional in all aspects. I can't wait to watch him start his pro career."

Vancouver passed in the fourth round while Toronto chose Gonzaga defender Ben White with the 92nd overall and last pick of the draft. A former member of the Portland Timbers academy, the 22-year-old White played 66 games for the Bulldogs.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity Toronto FC has given me," White said. "I'm excited for this new chapter in my soccer career."

White, a four-time All-West Coast Conference selection, scored or assisted on eight of Gonzaga's 19 goals this season and started in all 17 matches. He had three goals and five assists.

The draft featured four players selected from each of the University of Akron, Virginia and Wisconsin.

MLS camps open Monday.