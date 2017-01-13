UCLA's Abu Danladi, left, was the No. 1 pick in Friday's MSL Superdraft. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The Vancouver Whitecaps took University of Connecticut defender Jakob Nerwinski with the seventh pick of the MLS SuperDraft on Friday.

The 22-year-old from New Jersey played 81 games in four seasons for the Huskies

"This is pretty awesome," the six-foot 175-pounder said at the podium.

Two players from Ghana went in the top five starting with UCLA forward Abu Danladi, who was taken first overall by expansion Minnesota United FC. The 21-year-old scored 18 goals in three seasons for the Bruins.

Danladi delivered a series of heart-felt thank-you's at the Los Angeles Convention Center podium, ranging from his family back in Africa to "my host mom and my host dad (Helena and Cris Avery in California)."

"When I came from Ghana, they took me in, treated me as their own ... They didn't expect anything back," he said.

Fellow expansion franchise Atlanta United used the second pick to select Syracuse's Miles Robinson, seen as the best defender in the draft.

Chicago traded the third pick to New York FC for US$250,000 of general allocation money, allowing NYCFC to select Akron forward Jonathan Lewis. The Portland Timbers then moved up six places to pick Duke forward Jeremy Ebobisse, sending Portland $100,000 in allocation money, a 2017 international roster spot and the 10th overall pick.

Ghana under-20 defender Lalas Abubakar was taken fifth by Columbus while UCLA midfielder Jackson Yueill went sixth to San Jose.

Montreal had the 19th pick while Toronto FC was 21st.

Friday marked the first two rounds of the draft. Rounds 3 and 4 will take place Tuesday by conference call.