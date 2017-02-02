Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard says he is retiring from soccer and will study to become a coach.
The 38-year-old Lampard made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday, saying he turned down "a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad ... to begin the next chapter in my life."
Lampard made 106 appearances for England's national team and scored a club-record 211 goals for Chelsea from 2001-14. He also played for West Ham and Manchester City before moving to New York City FC for the final 18 months of his career.
Lampard had a 21-year professional career and said "the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea," where he won every major club honour.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.