Yordy Reyna and Brek Shea each scored once and helped set up another as the Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Minnesota United 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Erik Hurtado had the other goal for Vancouver (13-9-5), which moved into first place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference with 44 points. The Portland Timbers also sit on 44 points, but the Whitecaps own the tiebreaker with one more win, and have played two fewer games.

Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted was forced to make just one stop for his sixth shutout of the season.

Minnesota (7-15-5), meanwhile, remains second last in the West in what has been a difficult year for the expansion club, a point up on the Colorado Rapids.

Playing their second of three matches in eight days, the Whitecaps — who made five changes to the team that beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 at B.C. Place Stadium last Saturday — grabbed the lead five minutes in.

Canadian international Marcel de Jong floated a ball from near half that dropped between two Minnesota defenders and right onto the boot of a hard-charging Reyna, who coolly tapped his fourth goal of the season, and second in as many games, beyond United 'keeper Bobby Shuttleworth.