The Montreal Impact suspended Wandrille Lefevre on Wednesday, a day after the defender posted a picture of himself holding a gun with a caption referencing U.S President Donald Trump on social media.

"Due to an unacceptable social media post of concern to the club, the Montreal Impact has suspended defender Wandrille Lefevre pending further consideration of this matter," the club said in a statement on Twitter.

The 27-year-old was not at practice on Wednesday. There was no word on how long he will be suspended or whether he will miss a home game Saturday against Atlanta.

Lefevre's Instagram post on Tuesday, since taken down, showed a picture of himself holding a gun, with another gun on a table.

"Since Donald is in power, better safe than sorry," the picture's caption read in French, followed by a winking emoji.

Lefevre, 27, is in his fifth season with the Impact. The Chartres, France native, a product of the team's academy, became a Canadian citizen in 2015.

He has played three times for Canada.

The central defender has appeared in two of Montreal's five matches this season, both as a late substitution.