Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored his second goal of the game in the 87th minute, rallying the Montreal Impact to a 3-3 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.
Jackson-Hamel replaced Dominic Oduro in the 62nd minute and put away a rebound to tie it. Matteo Mancuso's shot from just outside the box had bounced off the arms of a diving Andre Blake. Jackson-Hamel tapped it in from the top of the 6-yard box.
Philadelphia (1-4-2) took a 3-0 lead on a penalty kick by Roland Alberg in the 39th minute, his second goal of the game. Alberg evaded a defender and beat Evan Bush from point- blank range in the opening minutes and C.J. Sapong's header made it 2-0 in the 23rd.
Ignacio Piatti sliced through three defenders before scoring just before halftime, and Jackson-Hamel's header pulled Montreal (2-2-3) within a goal in the 69th minute.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.