Bastian Schweinsteiger scored in his MLS debut, Luis Solignac scored in second-half stoppage time, and the Chicago Fire tied the Montreal Impact 2-2 on Saturday.
Schweinsteiger, a World Cup winner with Germany, was acquired from Manchester United on March 21st after the 32-year-old struggled to replicate the highs of his Bayern Munich career.
"I was not nervous, but I was looking forward to play football," he said after his Fire debut.
Schweinsteiger headed in David Accam's cross in the 17th minute to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. The Fire played the short option on a corner kick and Schweinsteiger was unmarked in the box.
"Perfect cross from David and the header," said Schweinsteiger, who played the full 90 minutes. "It was a good feeling at first, but I'm a little bit sad and not so happy that we couldn't win the game."
In the third minute of second-half stoppage time, Solignac chested a long pass from Dax McCarty and turned on a shot from just outside the 18-yard box.
Matteo Mancosu headed in Chris Duvall's cross at the back post as Montreal tied it at 1-all in the 61st minute. Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla, making his first MLS start, sent a shot from distance in the 90th minute to give Montreal a 2-1 lead.
Chicago's Juninho was shown his second yellow card in the 71st for breaking up a counter attack near midfield. Montreal's Victor Cabrera was given a red card in the 80th for bringing down Solignac on a breakaway. "A debut with a goal is always something that we all dream of," Fire coach Veljko Paunovic said about Schweinsteiger. "You know, starting and opening the game how we did with his goal, I think it was an important thing for our team."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.