Justin Meram and Ola Kamara scored, and Zack Steffen made four saves to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Meram put Columbus (4-2-1) in front for good in the 44th minute, poking Alex Crognale's header — off a corner kick by Federico Higuain — into the net with the outside of his right foot.

That's celebration though! 👌 J9 with his fourth career goal vs. #TFC. #CrewSC #CLBvTOR pic.twitter.com/pclscxT9RP — @ColumbusCrewSC

Jozy Altidore gave Toronto (1-1-4) a 1-0 lead in the 21st, heading home a corner kick by Victor Vazquez. Kamara tied it about 16 minutes later, tapping in a perfect feed from Niko Hansen.

A towering header from @JozyAltidore for his third goal of the season.#TFCLive | #CLBvTOR pic.twitter.com/1w15HTJeh3 — @torontofc

"I thought we had a great start. They were having to make all the adjustments against us. We were taking care of the ball and occupying the spots we thought we could create danger for them," said TFC coach Greg Vanney.

"At 1-0, I think we got a little careless with the ball."

The 22-year-old Steffen tied his career high with four saves — including a sliding stop of Altidore in the 24th minute and a diving, right-handed save moments later.

TFC outshot the Crew 19-11.