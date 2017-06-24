​

Federico Higuain scored two more goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Saturday night.

Higuain has five goals in his last four MLS games. He leads the Crew (8-9-1) with nine.

Higuain scored in the 17th minute on a free kick a few yards outside the box that flicked off the head of a defender in the Montreal wall. He scored on a left-footed shot in the 88th off an assist from Adam Jahn.

The Crew's Kekuta Manneh, who had just entered the match, scored in the 70th on a loose ball in front of the net. Ola Kamara added another goal in the 72nd off a cross from Manneh.

"We did a mistake on the second goal and the game flipped," said Montreal Impact coach Mauro Biello.

Montreal was playing its third game in eight days and will face Toronto FC in the second leg of the Canadian Championship on Tuesday.

"We worked hard in the beginning of the second half, but we suffered due to fatigue," added Biello. "It was a tough night, with three goals allowed in the last 20 minutes due to little errors. We now have to regroup and prepare for the final in Toronto."

Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored for Montreal (4-8-4) in the 19th.

Columbus won both games against Montreal this season, snapping the Impact's unbeaten streak at four.