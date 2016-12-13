Hopefully Clint Irwin hasn't packed his bags and sold his house yet — after being picked up by Atlanta United FC in the MLS expansion draft, the goalkeeper found his way back to Toronto FC within the next two hours.

Toronto FC fans were left heartbroken after finding out that Irwin, left unprotected, was chosen by Atlanta.

What's the best part of being a Toronto sports fan? You never know what's going to happen. A couple of hours later, Toronto FC fans were able to mend their broken hearts knowing that Toronto FC has reacquired Irwin for defender Mark Bloom.

It was a joyous moment for Toronto FC supporters:

Many jumped on the opportunity to be a part of the two-hour trade:

While Toronto FC fans may have had a temporary breakdown, you have to hand it to the club for pulling a fast one in the MLS expansion draft. 