Hopefully Clint Irwin hasn't packed his bags and sold his house yet — after being picked up by Atlanta United FC in the MLS expansion draft, the goalkeeper found his way back to Toronto FC within the next two hours.

That feeling when you're staying in Toronto... pic.twitter.com/pU0KuCOdBl — @ClintIrwin

Toronto FC fans were left heartbroken after finding out that Irwin, left unprotected, was chosen by Atlanta.

#ATLUTD's 2016 @MLS Expansion Draft:

1 - D Donny Toia

2 - D Zach Loyd

3 - GK Clint Irwin

4 - D Mikey Ambrose

5 - GK Alec Kann — @ATLUTD

Expansion drafts are the most frustrating thing. Sad to see Clint Irwin go #TFC — @JoshSanger

REALLY hoping @ClintIrwin is sent back to us. Don't want to disrupt the dynamic this team has built. #TFCLive #allforone — @Ghoul_Daddy

What's the best part of being a Toronto sports fan? You never know what's going to happen. A couple of hours later, Toronto FC fans were able to mend their broken hearts knowing that Toronto FC has reacquired Irwin for defender Mark Bloom.

BREAKING: #ATLUTD trade Clint Irwin to @torontofc for @markbloom21 & GAM pic.twitter.com/MioK11C8YQ — @ATLUTD

It was a joyous moment for Toronto FC supporters:

Hey @ClintIrwin I take this back, welcome back and never scare us like this again — @JeffVeillette

If that is indeed the deal, I can 100% live with giving up Mark Bloom and cash to get Clint Irwin back #TFCLive #MLS — @_JaredClarkson

A great record held there in Atlanta, Clint, but welcome back home. (Seriously I was so distraught when we lost you for a bit) @ClintIrwin — @QBallToronto

Many jumped on the opportunity to be a part of the two-hour trade:

@ATLUTD @torontofc @ClintIrwin Clint had a good stint in Atlanta. Fans should be grateful for what he has done there. — @TrentPoulson

@ATLUTD @torontofc @markbloom21 Thank you for your service Mark. So unlucky with injuries. Hope you can revive your career in Atlanta ❤️ — @TheTeamForMe

Hey @ClintIrwin remember that time you were a member of #AtlantaUnited? I slept through most of it. — @SamLaskaris

While Toronto FC fans may have had a temporary breakdown, you have to hand it to the club for pulling a fast one in the MLS expansion draft.