On a chilly Saturday night in Toronto, Toronto FC took on the Seattle Sounders in the first MLS Cup final to feature a Canadian team. It was a big moment for the city that has gone through its fair share of tough times.

But it wasn't just Torontonians supporting the football club, it felt more like the entire country was cheering them on.

Other hometown teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors and Blue Jays, that are all going through championship droughts of their own, showed their support.

Hey @TorontoFC! We’re rooting for you! Bring it home! #MLSCup pic.twitter.com/pdiVx3nVrw — @BlueJays

Athletes from across the sports world were all over social media donning red gear and cheering on the home team.

Good luck @torontofc on tonight's #MLSCup. Has the party started yet? #TFCLive #GoReds — @DougGilmour93

Good luck to @torontofc hopefully a lot of this ⬇️ #MLSCup pic.twitter.com/PDBuhtWezI — @KPILLAR4

Even the Prime Minister of Canada seemed pretty excited.

Even though TFC lost the Cup final to the visiting Seattle Sounders, they were still admired for bringing the excitement of a championship to an entire country.