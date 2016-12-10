On a chilly Saturday night in Toronto, Toronto FC took on the Seattle Sounders in the first MLS Cup final to feature a Canadian team. It was a big moment for the city that has gone through its fair share of tough times.
March to the match #MLSCup style. #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/23XG10t26u—
@donnovanbennett
But it wasn't just Torontonians supporting the football club, it felt more like the entire country was cheering them on.
#TFCLive #WeTheNorth. Singing the anthem. pic.twitter.com/F8xL16U3rX—
@ShannonRyan
Other hometown teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors and Blue Jays, that are all going through championship droughts of their own, showed their support.
Go get 'em @torontofc.#TFCLive #MLSCup #TMLtalk pic.twitter.com/8ko4nQzzWS—
@MapleLeafs
Ok @torontofc go bring that #MLSCup to T.O.! #ComeOnYouReds #TFCLive @npowell2404 https://t.co/5Li2BzKx2s—
@Raptors
Hey @TorontoFC! We’re rooting for you! Bring it home! #MLSCup pic.twitter.com/pdiVx3nVrw—
@BlueJays
Athletes from across the sports world were all over social media donning red gear and cheering on the home team.
Good luck @torontofc on tonight's #MLSCup. Has the party started yet? #TFCLive #GoReds—
@DougGilmour93
Good luck to @torontofc hopefully a lot of this ⬇️ #MLSCup pic.twitter.com/PDBuhtWezI—
@KPILLAR4
Lets go @torontofc! 🇨🇦🔥 https://t.co/PsF4YOacsR—
@janinebeckie4
Even the Prime Minister of Canada seemed pretty excited.
Good luck @TorontoFC! Bonne chance! #TFCLive https://t.co/8Uv2QtKMwo—
@JustinTrudeau
Even though TFC lost the Cup final to the visiting Seattle Sounders, they were still admired for bringing the excitement of a championship to an entire country.
.@torontofc Heads high lads what a run. You made T.O. proud. 👏🏾🇨🇦 #TFCLive—
@Raptors
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.