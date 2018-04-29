Skip to Main Content
Messi's hat trick leads Barcelona to Spanish league title
Barcelona won the Spanish league title for the third time in four seasons on Sunday with Lionel Messi scoring a hat trick as the Catalan club remained unbeaten.

Lionel Messi, left, had a hat trick as Barcelona defeated Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 on Sunday to clinch the Spanish league title. (Lalo R. Villar/Associated Press)
Philippe Coutinho also scored to give Barcelona a 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna, enough for Barcelona to take an insurmountable 11-point lead over Atletico Madrid.

Third-place Real Madrid is 15 points behind.

