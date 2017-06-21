Canadian Kadeisha Buchanan was nominated for best female college athlete at the ESPYs on Wednesday after leading the West Virginia University women's soccer team to the NCAA final.

Buchanan, from Brampton, Ont., is nominated against: Inky Ajanaku (Stanford volleyball), Kelly Barnhill (Florida softball), Kelsey Plum (Washington basketball) and Zoe Stukenberg (Maryland lacrosse).

The 2017 ESPYS, hosted by Peyton Manning, are on July 12 in downtown Los Angeles.

Buchanan's nomination follows a slew of awards and honours she has earned since last July.

The 2016 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy winner and the program's first four-time NSCAA All-American, she also was named the 2016 espnW and TopDrawerSoccer.com National Player of the Year. Additionally, she was the Honda Sport Award winner for soccer and is one of 12 nominees for the Collegiate Women Sports Awards' Honda Cup, awarded to the nation's Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year.

A starter for the Canadian national team, Buchanan helped Canada claim the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games. The 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup best young player honouree, she also was named the 2015 Canadian player of the year.