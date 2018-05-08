TFC lose Jozy Altidore 4-6 weeks after striker undergoes foot surgery
Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore will miss the next four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to remove bone fragments from his foot.
American international has 5 goals and 2 assists in 11 appearances this season
The team said Altidore had the surgery earlier Tuesday.
The American international has five goals and two assists in 11 combined Major League Soccer and CONCACAF Champions League appearances this season.
He scored his 50th TFC goal in a March 30 game against Real Salt Lake.
Toronto hosts the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday in a rematch of the last two MLS Cup finals.
