Canada's run at the CONCACAF Gold Cup has come to an end.
The Canadian men's soccer squad dropped a 2-1 decision against Jamaica in the tournament quarter-finals on Thursday in Glendale, Ariz.
Shaun Francis put Jamaica ahead in just the sixth minute and Romario Williams doubled the lead in the 50th.
Junior Hoilett pulled the Canadians to within one in the 60th minute with a beautifully curled shot from outside the box.
Cyle Larin was in Canada's lineup after being added to the roster for the knockout phase of the tournament.
Canada won the 2000 Gold Cup.
