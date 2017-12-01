Portugal and Spain will meet in the group stage at next year's World Cup.
The rivals will play in Sochi on June 15, the second day of the tournament.
The two countries haven't played since meeting in the semifinals of the 2012 European Championship, when eventual champion Spain won on penalties after a 0-0 draw.
Spain also played on the second day of competition at the 2014 World Cup, losing 5-1 to the Netherlands before being eliminated in the group stage.
Meanwhile, Russia will play Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the tournament, a match between the lowest ranked teams in the FIFA rankings.
The Group A match will take place on June 14 at the 81,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
