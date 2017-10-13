Bruce Arena resigned as U.S. national team coach, three days after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.
The U.S. Soccer Federation made the announcement Friday and did not say who will take over the team for planned exhibition games next month.
A member of the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame, Arena coached the U.S. to its greatest success in the modern era from 1998-2006, then was fired by USSF president Sunil Gulati.
Arena was brought back last November after a 0-2 start in the final round of qualifying in the North and Central American region under Jurgen Klinsmann. The Americans got themselves to qualify, but were knocked out with a 2-1 loss Tuesday at Trinidad and Tobago.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.