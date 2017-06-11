England won the Under-20 World Cup final beating Venezuela 1-0 on Sunday for its first global title since 1966.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in the first half, and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman preserved the lead by saving a second-half penalty from Adalberto Penaranda.

England arrived in South Korea without winning a game in this competition in 20 years, and leave as the surprising champion.

"We knew when we came to Korea that we had a chance if we played like we knew we could," England coach Paul Simpson said. "It was a tough game and we had to work really hard."

Venezuela, which has never qualified for the senior World Cup, had the first chance when Ronaldo Lucena's free kick hit the post.

Calvert-Lewin broke the deadlock 10 minutes before the break. The forward beat a defender to a free kick from Lewis Cook, had his first shot saved by Venezuela keeper Wuilker Farinez but reacted quicker to the rebound.

England was composed in possession in the first half but guilty of giving the ball away in the second. Still, it almost extended its lead out of nowhere. Josh Onomah's shot from well outside the area hit the crossbar before bouncing onto the goal-line and out.

With 17 minutes remaining, Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers pointed to the spot after Jake Clarke-Salter took down Penaranda in the area. Woodman managed to palm the shot away while diving in the opposite direction.

"They played with their heart and dignity," Venezuela coach Rafael Dudamel said. "We were not able to give the country the joy it wanted but people will not forget these players."