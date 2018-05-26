Egypt's Mo Salah leaves final in tears, World Cup in doubt

Mohamed Salah came to Kyiv with dreams of Champions League and World Cup glory. He left with his arm in a sling, his Liverpool team defeated and his World Cup in jeopardy.

The Egyptian was hurt when he tangled with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and had to go off in the 30th minute. Veteran defender Ramos grabbed Salah chasing the ball and held on to his right arm. In their twisting fall, Salah landed heavily on his left shoulder. Ramos was not shown a yellow card.

Here’s that Salah challenge again. If you think that was accidental you haven’t seen Ramos play before. He tried to break his arm. Changed the game.<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/00KMEAAzD5">pic.twitter.com/00KMEAAzD5</a> —@lfcgregarious

Real Madrid went on to win the final 3-1.

In Cairo, Egyptians screamed insults at Ramos during a public screening of the final. Salah has 20 days to get fit before Egypt takes on Uruguay in its first World Cup game for 28 years.

Egypt said on Twitter that team doctor Mohammed Abulela was in contact with Liverpool's medical team and had been told Salah sprained his shoulder ligaments — but Liverpool hasn't confirmed that. The Egypt team is optimistic he can return for the World Cup.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said "anything is possible" but that Salah is doubtful for the World Cup.

The final had been hyped as a duel between Salah and Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. In the event, neither scored and Ronaldo patted Salah on the head as the Egyptian walked off the field.

Salah scored 10 goals in the Champions League this season, but the closest he went in the final was a blocked shot before his early exit. He also had a corner which Virgil van Dijk headed wide.

Salah didn't join his Liverpool teammates collecting their runners-up medals.

Egypt will face Uruguay in their opening Group A game on June 15 before facing host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia. They also have pre-tournament friendlies against Colombia on June 1 and Belgium five days later.

Uproar over incident

The tackle which ended Salah's final drew considerable attention from soccer fans on social media, including from Canadian Olympic wrestling champ Erica Wiebe.

Me today at wrestling practice ⬇️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/fqpFwpAxZA">pic.twitter.com/fqpFwpAxZA</a> —@ericawiebe

It also provoked fury in Egypt, where Salah is a national hero. "Ramos is a dog," was one trending topic on Twitter there, along with other insults.

Egyptians took to social media to vent their frustration over Salah's injury and blame Ramos for causing it, using Arabic's rich and colourful range of expletives.

At cafes in Cairo where tens of thousands watched the game, an eerie silence fell when Salah hit the ground with Ramos. They let out a collective sigh of relief when he returned to the game, but screamed insults at Ramos when he left the game for good.

At one cafe in Cairo, many of the 500 people who gathered to watch the game on a giant screen left when Salah exited the match.

"Ramos does not play football, it's more like wrestling. Liverpool would have won if Salah continued to play," said Mustafa Mohammed, an 18-year-old university student who wept when the Egyptian winger left the game.