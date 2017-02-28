Veteran Canadian midfielder Diana Matheson will miss the entire 2017 National Women's Soccer League season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.
Seattle Reign FC said Matheson suffered the injury in February while training with the Canadian national team. Matheson is expected to miss the entire 2017 NWSL season for recovery and rehabilitation.
Matheson, who has the same surgery before on the same knee, is scheduled to be operated on Wednesday.
Seattle acquired Matheson in a January trade with the Washington Spirit.
The 32-year-old from Oakville, Ont., has won 191 caps for Canada.
The Canadian women open defence of their Algarve Cup title on Wednesday in Portugal.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.