Striker Cyle Larin, facing drunk-driving charges in Florida, will not be part of Canada's Gold Cup roster next month.
Under Major League Soccer's collective bargaining agreement, Larin has to undergo an assessment by the league's Substance Abuse and Behavioural Health Program doctors before he can resume playing.
The Canadian Soccer Association said given that, Larin won't be selected. The Gold Cup, which serves as the CONCACAF championship, starts July 7.
Canada is due to announce its Gold Cup roster early next week.
The 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., was stopped in the wee hours last week after a Florida Highway Patrol car saw a white Cadillac travelling the wrong direction in the wrong lane of a four-lane roadway in Orlando.
The Florida Highway Patrol said Larin blew blew a .179 and a .182 on a sobriety test. The Florida legal limit is .08.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.