The Spanish soccer federation has ratified its decision to suspend Cristiano Ronaldo for five matches.
The Real Madrid forward will miss the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona. Madrid holds a 3-1 advantage.
He will also miss the first four matches of the Spanish league, which Madrid opens on Sunday at Deportivo La Coruna.
Ronaldo was suspended for one match after being sent off during Sunday's first leg of the Spanish Super Cup. Spanish media reports said Madrid appealed Ronaldo's second yellow card, when the Portugal forward was booked for diving.
Ronaldo was given an additional four-match ban for shoving the referee in the back after he was shown the red card.
