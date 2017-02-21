Manchester City scored three goals in 11 minutes to fight back for a 5-3 win over Monaco in a wild Champions League match full of dazzling attacking play and dreadful defending on Tuesday.

City was facing a first-leg deficit in the Round of 16 match when Radamel Falcao scored with a glorious chip, his second goal of the game, to put Monaco 3-2 ahead in the 61st minute at Etihad Stadium.

But in a frantic finish, Sergio Aguero volleyed in a 71st-minute equalizer for his second goal of the night, John Stones prodded home from a corner in the 77th, and Leroy Sane pushed City further ahead with a tap-in in the 82nd.

It was the highest-scoring first leg in a Champions League knockout match, with both teams threatening to score at will in the second half. It was a night to send coaches crazy and to leave spectators wanting more — and they will get it in the second leg on March 15.

Atletico 4, Bayer 2

French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro tore Bayer Leverkusen's defence apart to put the quarter-finals within reach for Atletico Madrid with a 4-2 away victory on Tuesday.

Gameiro created one goal and scored another, with Saul Niguez setting the Spanish side on its way, before Fernando Torres completed the scoring in the Round of 16 match.

Niguez opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he skipped over Kevin Kampl's weak challenge on the right, ducked inside and unleashed a brilliant dipping shot over Bernd Leno and under the bar.

Gameiro set up Griezmann to make it 2-0 on a counterattack eight minutes later and the home side was fortunate not to be further behind at the break with the ball hitting the crossbar and Griezmann forcing Leno to save.

Karim Bellarabi pulled one back just after the break, before Gameiro restored Atletico's two-goal lead with a penalty awarded after he was dragged back on the edge of the area by Aleksandar Dragovic.