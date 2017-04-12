Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Real Madrid to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, ending the German side's tournament record of 16 straight wins at home.

Ronaldo's second-half goals meant he became the first player to score 100 goals in UEFA club competition. The Portuguese star ensured Madrid came from behind — after Arturo Vidal's 25th-minute header for Bayern — to put the defending champions on course to reach the semifinals for a seventh successive year.

Bayern forced several corners early on and the sixth finally paid off when Vidal headed home through Keylor Navas' fingers.

Bayern should have been 2-0 up at the break, but Vidal sent his penalty well over the bar after Dani Carvajal was adjudged to have handled the ball. The Madrid defender was booked though TV replays showed Ribery's shot had hit his upper body.

Ronaldo scored two minutes after the interval with one touch to Carvajal's cross.

It ensured Madrid extended its Spanish record of scoring in 53 consecutive games.

Bayern was dealt a blow with a half-hour to play when Javi Martinez was sent off with two yellow cards within three minutes for fouls on Ronaldo.

But Madrid had already forced the home side back. Navas had little to do and Manuel Neuer was by far the busier `keeper.

Neuer denied Karim Benzema, then Ronaldo from point blank, but he couldn't stop the ball from squirming between his legs from Ronaldo's shot in the 77th to give Madrid the clear advantage.

Dortmund falls to AS Monaco in rescheduled match

Borussia Dortmund lost its rescheduled Champions League quarter-final with Monaco 3-2 on Wednesday after tributes were paid to the player injured when three explosions targeted the German team's bus.

Teammates of Marc Bartra, who underwent surgery for injuries to his wrist and arm after Tuesday's attack, wore T-shirts emblazoned with the defender's picture and a message in Spanish saying: "A lot of strength — we are with you."

And Dortmund didn't let the Spaniard down on the field despite losing the first leg, which was originally due to be played on Tuesday.

Far from capitulating against one of Europe's high-scoring sides, for whom Kylian Mbappe scored twice, Dortmund fought back to deny Monaco a commanding lead to take into the second leg.

"Of course it affected everyone on our team," Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic told British broadcaster BT, sidestepping questions about whether the game should have gone ahead so soon after a traumatic incident.

"Today was the day that the game was and we had to play it. So we tried to go out and I'm still proud of us for being strong and going out and playing regardless."

There was an early reprieve for the hosts when Fabinho missed a penalty after Mbappe was held back. And it was a fortuitous opener from Mbappe in the 19th minute, with Thomas Lemar's cross deflecting off his knee and going into the net.

But Lars Bender, the midfielder who replaced Bartra in the starting lineup and deployed as a makeshift defender, was left red-faced when he headed Andrea Raggi's cross into his own net in the 35th minute for 2-0 to Monaco.

Dortmund made two changes at halftime and the impact was immediate, with a high tempo opening to the second half. Christian Pulisic unsettled the visitors with his runs and fellow substitute Nuri Sahin instigated a wonderful team move that ended with Ousmane Dembele scoring.

Sahin surged forward before working the ball out to the left flank. Raphael Guerreiro then crossed to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who knocked the ball forward for Shinji Kagawa to square to Dembele to tap into the net.

There was another moment of misfortune in the Dortmund defense in the 79th when Lukasz Piszczek's sloppy back pass to Sokratis Papastathopoulos was intercepted by Mbappe who knocked in his 19th goal of the season.

Dortmund responded within five minutes, with Sahin whipping the ball into the penalty area and Kagawa turning Jemerson before slotting into the net.

Atletico Madrid edges out Leicester with penalty

Antoine Griezmann converted a first-half penalty kick to give Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over Leicester in their first leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday, keeping the Spanish club on track to make it to the final for a second straight season.

Griezmann coolly scored from the spot in the 28th minute by sending goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way with a firm strike into the left corner.

The penalty came after Griezmann was clipped by Leicester defender Marc Albrighton after making a long run down the left flank. Griezmann appeared to be still outside the area when he was fouled.

Atletico was in control from the start at the Vicente Calderon Stadium, creating several scoring chances while restraining Leicester.

Leicester had no attempts on target for the entire game. It played better in the second half than the first but still couldn't create any significant danger to the Atletico defence.

"We are still alive," Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare said. "But we know we still have a challenge ahead against a very good team."

Shakespeare criticized the penalty decision.

"It was one of the major decisions in the game," he said. "It was definitely a foul, but it was outside the box."