Atletico Madrid was held to a 0-0 draw by Champions League newcomer Qarabag on Wednesday, despite playing more than 15 minutes with an extra man.
Atletico, a finalist in 2014 and 2016, remains winless after three matches and is struggling in third place in Group C with just two points, two less than AS Roma and four behind leader Chelsea.
Chelsea hosts Roma later Wednesday.
The match was marked by the disputed dismissal of Qarabag forward Dino Ndlovu, who was judged to have dived inside the area in the 75th minute, drawing his second yellow card of the night. Qarabag players wanted a penalty after contact between Ndlovu and Diego Godin as he tried to get past the Atletico defender.
