Willian helped to sweep Chelsea into the knockout stage of the Champions League with a game to spare Wednesday, winning a game-changing penalty and also scoring twice in a 4-0 victory over 10-man Qarabag.

The win assured Chelsea of a top-two finish in Group C and left the 2012 European champion with a two-point lead over Roma, which plays Atletico Madrid later.

The match turned on the 19th-minute sending-off of Qarabag defender Rashad F. Sadygov, who received a straight red card for tugging back Willian just inside the area as the Chelsea forward ran onto Eden Hazard's pass.

Hazard, who started as the lone striker with Alvaro Morata on the bench, stroked home the penalty for a sixth goal in his last seven games since returning from a broken ankle.

The Belgium international turned provider in Chelsea's well-worked team goal in the 36th minute, back-heeling the ball into the path of Willian as part of a one-two to allow the Brazilian to side-foot a finish into the bottom corner. Cesc Fabregas converted on a penalty kick in the 73rd for the Blues' fourth goal.

There was little chance of Qarabag, the first Azeri team to reach the group stage of the Champions League, stopping Chelsea from becoming the seventh club into the last 16. Chelsea joined Tottenham, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Besiktas, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in the knockout stage.

CSKA inches closer to Round of 16

CSKA Moscow moved closer to a spot in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 win over Benfica.

Georgy Shchennikov gave CSKA an early lead, despite an apparent offside. Then an own goal from Jardel ensured Benfica — which is eliminated — slipped to its fifth defeat in five Champions League games.

The result lifts CSKA into second place in Group A, though Basel can take back the place with a win over Manchester United in Wednesday's later game. For CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, it marked the end of an 11-year wait for a shutout in the Champions League proper.

"We played well today, really well organized and good on the counter," CSKA midfielder Alan Dzagoev said.