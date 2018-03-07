Champions League: Juventus strikes quickly to stun Tottenham

​Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala scored twice inside three minutes as Juventus stunned Tottenham to reach the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Building on the 2-2 draw secured in Turin in the last-16 first leg, Tottenham was in control against last season's finalists in the first half when Son Heung-min scored at Wembley Stadium.

But Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino failed to respond to the tactical shift after Juventus' substitutions in the second half and was left reeling when a pair of fellow Argentines ended the north London team's European campaign. Juventus advanced 4-3 on aggregate.

Higuain began the comeback in the 64th minute from close range and then created the winner, holding off three Tottenham players before feeding Dybala to net his first Champions League goal of the season.

From a position of strength, this was a capitulation stemming from a loss of concentration and composure by the hosts.

There was one chance to force the game into extra time in the 90th. Harry Kane's header hit the post and the ball crept across Gianluigi Buffon's goal line before being hooked clear by Andrea Barzagli.

Man City 2, Basel 1

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Basel for its first home defeat in 15 months but still advanced to the quarter-finals.

Qualification was a formality for the English club after its 4-0 win in Switzerland in the first leg and City coach Pep Guardiola fielded a virtual reserve team at Etihad Stadium.

City advanced 5-2 on aggregate.

Still, the loss — only City's fourth in all competitions this season — came as a surprise, particularly after Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus put the home side ahead in the eighth minute on his first start in 2018.

Mohamed Elyounoussi equalized in the 17th, and wing back Michael Lang earned Basel its latest victory over a Premier League giant by smashing a rising shot inside the near post through goalkeeper Claudio Bravo's attempted save in the 71st.

City's progress took the number of English teams in the quarter-finals to two, after Liverpool advanced on Tuesday.​