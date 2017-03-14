The fairytale rise of Leicester touched new heights on Tuesday when the English champion reached the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 home win over Sevilla.

Leicester's 2-1 deficit from the first leg in southern Spain was turned into a 3-2 victory on aggregate at an atmospheric King Power Stadium thanks to Wes Morgan's close-range strike in the 27th minute and Marc Albrighton's goal in the 54th.

Sevilla, which had playmaker Samir Nasri sent off in the 74th minute for collecting a second booking for a headbutt, would have taken the game to extra time if Steven N'Zonzi had converted a penalty in the 79th. Instead, it was saved by Kasper Schmeichel, who made amends for giving away the spot kick.

Exactly two years ago, Leicester was in last place in the Premier League after a 0-0 home draw with Hull.

Now, as the unlikely champion of England after winning last season's Premier League at odds of 5,000-1, the previously unheralded club from central England can look forward to being involved in Friday's quarter-finals draw in the Champions League with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

It was a sorry night for Sevilla and its frustrated coach Jorge Sampaoli, who was sent to the stands in the closing stages for complaining to the match officials. The Spanish side was looking to qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time but couldn't match the intensity of the home side.

As for Leicester, life just gets better in its first season in Europe's top club competition. This was its third straight win since last season's title-winning coach Claudio Ranieri was fired, with the team fighting a relegation battle in its Premier League title defence.

Craig Shakespeare is Leicester's new coach and he has the chance to orchestrate another miracle.

Juventus takes down Porto, advances to quarter-finals0:28

Juventus 1, Porto 0

Paulo Dybala's penalty set Juventus on its way to a 1-0 win over 10-man Porto on Tuesday and a place in the quarter-finals.

Dybala, who had said it was his "dream" to score past veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas, converted from the spot in the 42nd minute after Maxi Pereira was sent off for handling the ball on the goal line.

Massimiliano Allegri's side progressed 3-0 on aggregate and maintained its impressive record at the Juventus Stadium.

It was Casillas' 175th appearance in European competition, breaking the previous record held by former Italy and AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, it was always going to be an uphill task for Porto against the five-time defending Serie A champion.

Especially as Juventus hadn't lost in Turin in the Champions League in nearly three years and was undefeated at home in all competition since August 2015.

Porto needed an early goal but had barely a sight on goal, with Francisco Soares' speculative effort being comfortably gathered by Gianluigi Buffon.

Mario Mandzukic had a header smothered by Casillas and sent another effort just past the left post before Juventus broke the deadlock four minutes from halftime.

Alex Sandro's header was parried by Casillas but only as far as Gonzalo Higuain and his effort from close range was stopped by the outstretched hand of Maxi Pereira, leading to an inevitable red card for the Porto defender.

Dybala stepped up and fired powerfully into the bottom right corner, sending Casillas the wrong way.

Juventus almost doubled its lead on the stroke of halftime but Juan Cuadrado blasted narrowly over the bar.

Despite the numerical advantage, Porto almost leveled shortly after the break, but Soares sent his shot past the right post when one on one with Buffon. Dybala was given a standing ovation when he was substituted for Tomas Rincon with 12 minutes remaining.