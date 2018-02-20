Champions League: Messi ends drought against Chelsea to give Barca draw

Lionel Messi scored his first goal against Chelsea in his ninth attempt to salvage a 1-1 draw for Barcelona in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday.

The forward's longest goal drought against any opponent ended after 730 minutes when Chelsea was made to pay for a rare slip in concentration after successfully containing the Spanish club's threat.

Andreas Christensen passed laxly across his own penalty area and Andres Iniesta beat Cesar Azpilicueta to the ball, skipped past the defender's attempt to tackle and squared for the unmarked Messi to turn into the bottom of the net in the 75th minute.

It prevented Barcelona from slipping to only its second loss in all competitions since August, and secured a valuable away goal to take back to the Camp Nou on March 14.

Chelsea had taken the lead 13 minutes earlier. Willian, who drifts in and out of the team, fired Chelsea in front after hitting the woodwork twice in the first half.

Bayern cruises past Besiktas

In the night's other game, Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski both scored twice as Bayern Munich beat 10-man Besiktas 5-0 Tuesday to all but secure progress to the Champions League quarter-finals for the seventh straight season.

Mueller opened the scoring from close range in the 43rd minute after Domagoj Vida was sent off early for bringing down Lewandowski as the last defender. Kingsley Coman doubled the lead eight minutes after the break and Mueller grabbed his second midway through the second half.

Lewandowski polished off the win with two late goals to give Bayern a seemingly insurmountable five-goal cushion ahead of the second leg of the last-16 tie in Istanbul on March 14.

After a promising start, Besiktas' hopes took a blow when Vida was sent off in the 16th minute. Lewandowski was free after a mistake from Besiktas captain Atiba Hutchinson and Vida had few options other than to bring him down.

Vagner Love fired a great chance over for the visitors, but Bayern dominated chances thereafter. David Alaba's effort was blocked, then Mats Hummels headed straight at goalkeeper Fabri after a brilliant cross from James.

Mueller gets breakthrough

Just when it looked like Besiktas weathered the storm, Mueller got the breakthrough for Bayern before the break, scoring from close range after good work from Coman.

Lewandowski pulled the ball back for Coman to score early in the second half, and Mueller grabbed his second a quarter-hour later, prodding Joshua Kimmich's cross in from close range.

Bayern kept pushing for more and Lewandowski was quickest to the rebound when Fabri saved Hummels' effort late on, before Mueller set him up for his second.

