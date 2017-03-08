Barcelona completed the biggest comeback in Champions League history by beating Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals on Wednesday, scoring the decisive goal of a 6-5 victory on aggregate in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

With Neymar on inspired form, Barcelona scored three times from the 88th minute. Sergi Roberto's dramatic late goal set up by Neymar sent the Nou Camp fans wild and made their team the first to overturn a 4-0 first-leg defeat since the Champions League format started in the 1992-93 season.

PSG seemed certain to go through after Edinson Cavani scored a valuable away goal following Barcelona's opening salvo of three goals, which included a Lionel Messi penalty.

Barcelona needed three more goals to advance, and the feat seemed impossible even after Neymar found the net with a free kick in the 88th minute.

But the Brazil striker converted a penalty in the 90th and then followed up with a chipped pass for substitute Roberto to steer the ball beyond goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in injury time.

"This is the best match of my career," Neymar said. "It was difficult after the match in Paris. For the past week I have been crazy to play this match, and we have made history.

"I just told Sergi Roberto to get in the area, that he would score a goal."

Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores against Paris SG to help his team to a 6-1 win and advance to the Champions League quarter-finals. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The winner sent Barcelona's bench flooding onto the pitch as the stadium celebrated the club's 10th consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals. Coach Luis Enrique, who announced he would leave the club this summer, embraced Neymar and any other player or staff member within reach.

"What defines this victory is faith, the faith of my players, the faith of our fans. No child or adult here at Camp Nou will forget this night," Luis Enrique said. "I have never seen a better communion between team and supporters. We overran them, they didn't cross midfield."

Dortmund 4, Benfica 0

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat trick and Christian Pulisic claimed his first Champions League goal as Borussia Dortmund overcame Benfica 4-0 to reach the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Aubameyang had missed a penalty when Dortmund lost 1-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 contest three weeks ago. But he made up for that by taking his tally to seven goals in seven games as the German side progressed 4-1 on aggregate.

"I wasn't happy with my game, with how I played," Aubameyang said of his previous performance in the away match. "I wanted to show my teammates that I could do much better."

Barcelona stunned Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in Wednesday's other second-leg game with the decisive goal coming in injury time for a 6-5 victory on aggregate. The draw for the quarterfinals takes place in Nyon, Switzerland on March 17.

Aubameyang got Dortmund off to a flying start in the fourth minute, heading in from point blank range after Pulisic headed on a corner.

"That was all rehearsed," Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer joked.

Pulisic was playing in place of the injured Marco Reus, with the 18-year-old American making his eighth Champions League appearance.

Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, centre, scores the opening goal past Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes during their Champions League match Wednesday. (Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images)

Dortmund kept the visitors pegged back, with Marc Bartra going close and then Ousmane Dembele trying his luck from distance.

It was midway through the half before Benfica finally got forward, though Roman Buerki easily saved Franco Cervi's low shot — a good chance for the visitors.

Fear of conceding an away goal seemed to weigh on the Dortmund defence.

Cervi should have scored after the break after Lukasz Piszczek botched a clearance but the Dortmund defender scrambled back in time to block.

"We did have our chances after the break and didn't use them. Then we were hardly able to react," Benfica coach Rui Vitoria said.