Atletico Madrid reached the Champions League semifinals for the third time in four seasons by ending Leicester's fairytale European journey on Tuesday, drawing 1-1 at the King Power Stadium to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

Once Atletico grabbed an away goal through Saul Niguez's first-half header, any hopes of the English champions extending their debut in Europe's elite competition seemed to be completely extinguished.

Especially since Atletico was looking technically superior, attacking with greater skill and potency and outplaying the European novices.

And yet the spirit that powered Leicester to a remarkable Premier League title triumph returned in the second half as a tactical switch to three at the back by caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare put Leicester in the ascendancy. The subdued atmosphere was lifted by Jamie Vardy's 61st-minute strike, but leveling the score on a chilly central England night wasn't sufficient.

A defence as sturdy as Atletico's wasn't going to allow Leicester to score the two goals it still required to go through as a succession of shots were intercepted.

England's last Champions League representatives went out with a fight exactly eight years to the day since Leicester began its dazzling ascent by clinching the third-tier title, with the exhausted players collapsing the turf at the final whistle after pressing with grit and directness.

"We were living in fear all night," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.

As Leicester — 12th in the Premier League — faces up to the reality that it could be many years before the team can contemplate a return to the Champions League, Atletico will try to land the prize the keeps eluding Diego Simeone's side. It was a finalist in both 2014 and 2016 but beaten by neighbour Real Madrid on both occasions.

Real Madrid 4, Bayern Munich 2

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick to help Real Madrid beat 10-man Bayern Munich 4-2 after extra time on Tuesday and send the defending champions through to the semifinals of the Champions League.

Marco Asensio also scored late for Madrid, which advanced 6-3 on aggregate after a 2-1 first leg win in Germany.

Ronaldo's goals, two of which were scored in extra time, enabled the Portugal star to become the first player to reach 100 Champions League goals.

Bayern played a man down from the 84th minute after Arturo Vidal picked up his second yellow card of the night for a foul on Asensio.

After Robert Lewandowski had scored a 53rd minute penalty for Bayern, an own-goal by Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the 78th had given the German side a 2-1 lead in regulation time, and sent the game into extra time.

The victory put Madrid into the semifinals for the seventh straight time and kept alive its hopes of becoming the first team to defend the Champions League title since the competition's new format was created in 1992.

Los Blancos defeated city rival Atletico Madrid in the final both in 2014 and 2016. Bayern, the 2013 Champions league winner, had made it at least to the semifinals the last five seasons.