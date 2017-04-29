Canadian internationals Ashley Lawrence and Kadeisha Buchanan, best friends off the field, will face off the women's Champions League final.
Lawrence's Paris Saint-Germain defeated Barcelona 2-0 to advance 5-1 on aggregate on Saturday. Buchanan's Lyon, the defending champion, lost 1-0 to Manchester City but advanced 3-2 on aggregate.
The final is slated for June 1 in Cardiff.
Lawrence and Buchanan, both 21, grew up playing on the same team in Brampton, Ont., and played collegiate soccer together at West Virginia. Lawrence has 52 caps for Canada and Buchanan 69.
Canadian soccer history will be made when @AshleyLawrence & @Keishaballa meet in the @UWCL #Final #Cardiff @PSG_Feminines @OL #CanWNT pic.twitter.com/a093IxCuiU—
@CanadaSoccerEN
In Paris, Sabrina Delannoy scored from the penalty spot and Miriam Dieguez added an own-goal as PSG made it to the final for the second time.
Delannoy converted from the spot after Cristiane was fouled in the box in the 55th minute.
Dieguez inadvertently beat her own 'keeper six minutes later as she tried to clear a free kick from Eve Perisset.
PSG was runner-up in the competition in 2015.
In Lyon, American Carli Lloyd scored the only goal for Manchester City.
