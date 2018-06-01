Canadian Premier League grants Vancouver Island conditional entry

The Canadian Premier League granted Vancouver Island conditional entry into the domestic men's soccer league on Friday.

The CPL expects to launch next spring with eight to 10 teams.

Vancouver Island will be granted full membership and begin play next year upon the completion of a lease agreement at Westhills Stadium in Langford, B.C., that will include improvements, increased seating capacity, and other site conditions, the league said in a release.

"We are incredibly excited about the possibilities in Greater Victoria and are confident that a professional team representing Vancouver Island can be an overwhelming success," said CPL commissioner David Clanachan. "We have a terrific local ownership team with a track record of business success, combined with vast soccer experience and an undeniable passion for the game.

"With the successful completion of a lease and needed stadium improvements, which will bring Westhills Stadium to CPL standards, the team will officially launch in time for our inaugural season in 2019."

The club was awarded to SixFive Sports & Entertainment.